LISTEN: Zeds Dead Drop House Single “I Took A Ride”

Ahead of their ambitious 5-set, 3-night run in Denver this 4th of July weekend, Zeds Dead is kicking things off with their new house single “I Took A Ride.” A nostalgic single that shimmers and dances across your senses, “I Took A Ride” is a prime example of the duo’s ability to dominate any genre.

Enjoy below and spend your 4th celebrating the 8th annual Deadrocks on July 2 & 3.

Zeds Dead – “I Took A Ride” | Stream

