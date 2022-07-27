NYC artist Sasha Rome is dancing his way to indie-disco stardom. Having opened for artists like Channel Tres, Claptone, Oliver Dollar, Psychemagik, and Kiesza, Sasha Rome is quickly becoming one of dance music’s most exciting acts to watch. Following three lead singles “Release,” “Criminal,” and “Like That,” Sasha Rome’s debut EP Criminal is finally here.

The 5-song EP is a playful journey through bustling synths, groovy guitars, house beats, and downright catchy vocals. Marked by its deceptively complex intricacies and accessible sound design, Criminal has something to offer for even the most cynical of music fans. Its detailed blend of electronic worlds with organic soundscapes makes for a wholly immersive listening experience worth the revisting time and time again.

“The Criminal EP started during the tough winter of 2020 during the pandemic. I hadn’t produced for a couple months before that which was the longest stretch I’ve gone without producing since I started in 2017. The songs were a way to keep sane and were very introspective but had a cohesive feel to them that made me realize they could form my debut project. As 2021 rolled around and things started opening up the EP took on a new meaning and the songs became a celebration of the reopening of the world. A celebration of friends, parties, dancing, life and everything we missed during the pandemic.” – Sasha Rome

Sasha Rome – Criminal EP | Stream

LISTEN: Sasha Rome’s Debut EP “Criminal” Arrives in Style