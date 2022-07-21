Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Break a Sweat With Von Buoyage's Newest Genrebending Single, "You Ain't Close"

If you threw Von Buoyage‘s newest song on at a party I guarantee you the first question would be “WHO IS THIS?” Then imagine their reaction when you tell them that this is only Von Buoyage’s second official release.

Von Buoyage features Honey-B-Sweet on this new track. “You Ain’t Close” takes some of the grittiest parts of some of our favorite genres like bass house and trap while blending them into one seamless tune. Nothing feels out of place but instead turns into one cohesive tune that is ready to decimate dance floors.

Watch out for Von Buoyage because he’s coming in hot.

