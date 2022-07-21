Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Neon Dreams Release Euphoric New Tune – “ITS ALL GOOD” From Forthcoming Album

Neon Dreams Release Euphoric New Tune – “ITS ALL GOOD” From Forthcoming Album

by Leave a Comment

It’s July 21st. That means that Summer is dangerously over for most of us. A few blinks and it’s going to start getting chilly again. But Canadian duo Neon Dreams is making sure that we hold onto what’s left of Summer for dear life.

“ITS ALL GOOD” is the second single from the duo’s forthcoming album. It’s a wonderful follow-up to the first single from the album, “Little Dance.” At first listen it’s reminiscent of some early 2010 rap or alt-pop duos that we couldn’t get enough of – and that is only a compliment. Some sounds need to come back.

So do yourself a favor and listen to “ITS ALL GOOD” when the sun is still beating down and you have your version of Summer in full effect.

Neon Dreams – ITS ALL GOOD | Watch

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Neon Dreams Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit- Matt Barns]

Neon Dreams Release Euphoric New Tune – “ITS ALL GOOD” From Forthcoming Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend