It’s July 21st. That means that Summer is dangerously over for most of us. A few blinks and it’s going to start getting chilly again. But Canadian duo Neon Dreams is making sure that we hold onto what’s left of Summer for dear life.

“ITS ALL GOOD” is the second single from the duo’s forthcoming album. It’s a wonderful follow-up to the first single from the album, “Little Dance.” At first listen it’s reminiscent of some early 2010 rap or alt-pop duos that we couldn’t get enough of – and that is only a compliment. Some sounds need to come back.

So do yourself a favor and listen to “ITS ALL GOOD” when the sun is still beating down and you have your version of Summer in full effect.

Neon Dreams – ITS ALL GOOD | Watch

[Photo Credit- Matt Barns]

