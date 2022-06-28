Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: SEXPAYS Unleashes Impressive House Flip of Charli XCX’s “Crash” Original

Rising artist SEXPAYS is already making a clear impact on the scene in only a few releases. This time around is no different as we’re treated to the NYC house producer’s fifth release, coming in the form of a mesmerizing new remix of Charli XCX’s “Crash” single. As you’ll hear below, SEXPAYS delivers on an absolute jam here, seamlessly blending elements of tech house and nu-disco. From the intoxicating groove to the catchy melodies this is a house track that has it all; hear what we mean by streaming the record via Soundcloud below.

Charli XCX – Crash (SEXPAYS Remix) | Stream

