Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: SEXPAYS Unleashes Captivating New Sophomore House Single, ‘BANGBANG’

LISTEN: SEXPAYS Unleashes Captivating New Sophomore House Single, ‘BANGBANG’

by Leave a Comment

SEXPAYS is back with only his second-ever release but we already can’t get enough of his silky-smooth house cuts. This time around the rising artist treats us to ‘BANGBANG,’ an addicting house heater oozing with upbeat nu-disco energy. Right from the start, this track is captivating, groovy, and soulful as hell. The producer delivers effortlessly on this all-instrumental track by crafting an infectious mood that’s difficult to pull away from. If this is the vibe SEXPAYS is bringing through 2022 then he’s in for a big year. Check out the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

SEXPAYS – BANGBANG | Stream

LISTEN: SEXPAYS Unleashes Captivating New Sophomore House Single, ‘BANGBANG’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend