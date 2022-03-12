SEXPAYS is back with only his second-ever release but we already can’t get enough of his silky-smooth house cuts. This time around the rising artist treats us to ‘BANGBANG,’ an addicting house heater oozing with upbeat nu-disco energy. Right from the start, this track is captivating, groovy, and soulful as hell. The producer delivers effortlessly on this all-instrumental track by crafting an infectious mood that’s difficult to pull away from. If this is the vibe SEXPAYS is bringing through 2022 then he’s in for a big year. Check out the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

SEXPAYS – BANGBANG | Stream

LISTEN: SEXPAYS Unleashes Captivating New Sophomore House Single, ‘BANGBANG’