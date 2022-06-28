Hudson Mohawke is a legend in the trap game, so hearing the news today that the producer has a new album slated for release on August 12th is incredibly exciting. Alongside the announcement of Cry Sugar we’re treated to the first single from the album, ‘Bicstan,’ alongside a teaser megamix of the entire project. Check out the official announcement below and be sure to turn up your speakers when playing this new heat from HudMo.

I have a new album 😛😛😛😛 “Cry Sugar” is out 12th August 2022 Teaser below 😚😚😚😚https://t.co/jKdiBJYYRq — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) June 28, 2022

Hudson Mohawke – | Stream

LISTEN: Hudson Mohawke Announces New Studio Album “Cry Sugar” + Releases Lead Single