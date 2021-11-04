Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: TNGHT Release Their First New Single in Years, ‘Tums’

It goes without saying that the TNGHT lads are easily one of the most influential and acclaimed duos in trap music. However, in typical TNGHT fashion, after dropping their new EP in 2019 the duo went back on another hiatus. Now, in the dying embers of 2021, Lunice and Hudson Mohawke are back with a brand new single in ‘Tums.’ The eclectic single is extremely catchy and has us hoping the two have plans on dropping more new music in 2022. Stream the single below and turn up your speakers for this one.

