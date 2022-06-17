LISTEN: DRINKURWATER Unveils Bass-Fueled Debut WAKAAN EP, “Spill”

Rising artist DRINKURWATER has come through with a thirst-quenching new project in Spill, his official WAKAAN debut release. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to three high-octane bangers that all effortlessly showcase the talented producer’s clean and unique bass sound. While each track has its unique flavor, the EP does a great job at sounding cohesive from start to finish, which is a rarity among dance projects. DRINKURWATER is carving out his niche in the dance world and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream Spill via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about this release.

“I wanted to showcase my sound and brand as best as possible with the Spill EP. See it as me “spilling” my sound into the world/EDM scene and show a little diversity in the tracks!” – DRINKURWATER

DRINKURWATER – Spill EP | Stream

