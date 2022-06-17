Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: DRINKURWATER Unveils Bass-Fueled Debut WAKAAN EP, “Spill”

LISTEN: DRINKURWATER Unveils Bass-Fueled Debut WAKAAN EP, “Spill”

by Leave a Comment

Rising artist DRINKURWATER has come through with a thirst-quenching new project in Spill, his official WAKAAN debut release. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to three high-octane bangers that all effortlessly showcase the talented producer’s clean and unique bass sound. While each track has its unique flavor, the EP does a great job at sounding cohesive from start to finish, which is a rarity among dance projects. DRINKURWATER is carving out his niche in the dance world and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream Spill via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about this release.

“I wanted to showcase my sound and brand as best as possible with the Spill EP.  See it as me “spilling” my sound into the world/EDM scene and show a little diversity in the tracks!” – DRINKURWATER

DRINKURWATER – Spill EP | Stream

LISTEN: DRINKURWATER Unveils Bass-Fueled Debut WAKAAN EP, “Spill”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend