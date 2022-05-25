Rising producer Dead Weight is back with a high-octane new single in “The Swarm.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an intensely dark banger boasting a riddim-style flow that’s both hard-hitting and incredibly infectious. If that wasn’t enough, the record carries a meaningful message about fighting back against the stressors that life can throw at you and bravely going against the tides that bring you down. Dead Weight’s wide-ranging sonic influences, from metal and hard-rock to dubstep, is on full display on “The Swarm” – stream the single via Spotify below and read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“To me the song represents anxiety and loss of control. It’s like an ever growing wound. It seems you can contain the chaos, but can’t stop it.”

Dead Weight – The Swarm | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Dead Weight Delivers High-Octane New Bass Single, “The Swarm”