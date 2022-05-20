LISTEN: Thomas Xavier’s Label Pharaoh Phonix Shares Debut 5-Track Compilation Album, “Pharaoh’s Phonix”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Thomas Xavier’s rising label Pharaoh Phonix has finally unleashed their first-ever anticipated compilation album in Pharaoh’s Gold Vol 1. The new project boasts five tracks from different artists, showcasing an impressive variety of talent across a spectrum of house genres. As you’ll hear below, we’re blessed with cuts from lack a.m., Chomper, St.Sinny, Elevatd, and of course label founder Thomas Xavier. Thanks to Pharaoh Phonix we have no doubt that the future of house music is in good hands; stream the compilation via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Pharaoh’s Gold Vol. 1 | Stream

