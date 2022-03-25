LISTEN: Thomas Xavier Unleashes Impressive New House-Laced “Good Dome” EP

Thomas Xavier is back better than ever after impressing with multiple singles to start off 2022. Although this time we’re especially in for a treat as the rising producer has unleashed his third EP in Good Dome. Throughout the project Xavier delivers on infectious house vibes that will resonate with your soul and make it impossible not to start dancing. Each track sounds like it would go off in the club and we already can’t wait to hear what the talented artist has in store for us next. Stream the EP via Spotify below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

