We were huge fans of UZ and Chicago rapper SoloSam’s 2019 “Fire” hit, so you can imagine we were hyped to see the two come together on a new track, this time alongside rising producers ELK and Chris Dogzout. As you’ll hear below, the Quality Goods offering is nothing short of a wavey, silky-smooth rap single that’s the perfect vibe to kick off your summer to. The production on this is clean and provides the perfect backdrop for Solo to spit some impressive bars over. Stream ‘Pressure’ via spotify below and be on the lookout for more heat from these artists throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Elk, UZ, SoloSam, Chris Dogzout – Pressure | Stream

LISTEN: ELK, Chris Dogzout & UZ Bring the “Pressure” in Smooth Rap Single featuring SoloSam