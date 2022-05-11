LISTEN: Lo Lytes & Alana Rich “Light the Way” in Uplifting New Dance Pop Single

Portland based artists Lo Lytes and Alana Rich have come together to deliver their captivating new single in “Light the Way.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an intoxicating pop-dance record boasting a nu-disco groove that’s hard not to dance along to. Alana’s catchy vocals make for the perfect pairing with Lo Lytes’ stunning production, and the track’s message about raising one’s vibration and rising above negativity is one that the world clearly needs right now. Kick off your summer by streaming the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Lo Lytes & Alana Rich – Light The Way | Stream

