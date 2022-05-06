Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Nora Van Elken Shines on New Single “Satellites”

In just five short years, Nora Van Elken has established herself as one of the most exciting new acts in the contemporary house space. Since her celebrated debut single “All I Need,” Nora has been honing in on a sound entirely her own.

Back with a mesmerizing electro pop crossover, Nora Van Elken’s “Satellites” is unforgettable. Beaming with nostalgic synths and bold, feminine vocals, Nora’s latest offering is reminiscent of the progressive house heydey.

Speaking on the track Nora says, “It’s always a challenge to stay focused in the studio. When the ‘Satellites’ vocal came in I was about to leave but as soon as I played the demo I knew it was a big track. I got to work and had a version of it within 3 hours. After that, it took only a few days of fine-tuning and it was done. I’m really excited to hear what fans have to say about it.”

