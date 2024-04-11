Modern technology has lowered the barrier for entry into music production by leaps and bounds. But in a day and age where samples can be bought, imitation is considered flattery, and originality is hard to find, DUSA is emerging as an artist with a unique, refreshing take on electronic music and artistry as a whole.

“Wish You Were Here” is wildly innovative and refreshingly confusing, featuring elements of styles from every spectrum of electronic music. The glitchiness of experimental bass and IDM, the intricate textures of drum & bass, the hard-hitting low end of trap, the rhythm and flow of melodic techno and so much more – DUSA’s world is one in which listeners will find something new in every offering. “I never go into the start of a project with any sort of preconceived notion as to what I want to make,” he states.

From intricate sound design to vibrant visual elements, every aspect of the DUSA project is intentional and calculated. Let your preconceived notions of music go.. And dive right in.

LISTEN: DUSA’s “Wish You Were Here” Blends Genres and Defies Expectations