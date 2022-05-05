Carnage Posts Cryptic Social Media Message – Hints at Retirement

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Carnage took to social media today with an announcement post. He thanked virtually everyone he has come across in the last 14 years of the DJ Carnage project. Everyone fans to production teams, to record labels. It was a simple, eloquent message in which he ends it with “Thank you for the memories” and signed off with  – Carnage 2008-2022.

In years past Carnage has also taken the stage under a different stage name – Gordo – where he plays more house oriented sets. Could this message be a retirement from all music or just the passing of the torch from Carnage to Gordo full time? Check out the full message below.

[Photo Courtesy of Carnage]

