Following the release of his groove-laden track, “Bring Et”, Jauz teams up with Johnny Gold to bring us, “PPL”. A dancefloor heater, that could be a strong contender for the song of the summer, combines Johnny’s smooth vocals with Jauz’s infectious house production. The euphoric breakdowns and driving bassline are the key factors that make this track an instant hit. Noting in a tweet, Jauz states that he has been waiting FOREVER to release this track and we are ecstatic the day has finally arrived. Digging into his past Jauz reveals this track plays a dual purpose: honoring his past, while also marking the beginning of of the next phase of the Jauz project. Hopefully the rest of his releases are like this because “PPL” will be on repeat for the rest of the summer! Stream “PPL” below and show EDM’s favorite shark some love.

Jauz & Johnny Gold – PPL | Stream

