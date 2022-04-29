Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: camoufly Requires Your Attention On “FAITH” EP

LISTEN: camoufly Requires Your Attention On “FAITH” EP

by Leave a Comment

Processed with VSCO with u3 preset

In August of 2021, mysterious producer camoufly tapped into the hearts of listeners everywhere and bestowed The Giant EP. Bursting with uplifting melodies and rapturous breakdowns, sounds of The Giant manifested nostalgia and pure exaltation with every bubbling synth. Coining his style as “kawaii bounce,” camoufly now returns with the final chapter of his three-part EP series. Enter FAITH, a collection of five highly-vibrational tunes that will undoubtedly strike a chord in all who embark on the journey.

From start to finish, FAITH embodies the very essence of the word with worldly atmospheres and deft sound layering. When all seems lost, listeners can find solace in FAITH’s ethereal tones, instrumental flair, and halcyon rhythms. To know FAITH is to know crawling out of feelings of despair and hopelessness, searching desperately for peace in the chaos that is life. Of course, no one describes FAITH better than camoufly himself, who notes “Faith is to believe that something has the power to move your life in the direction it is supposed to be moving. And when you do this it’s almost as, automatically, the path for your journey unfolds in front of your eyes.

Listen here

LISTEN: camoufly Requires Your Attention On “FAITH” EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend