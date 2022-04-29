Processed with VSCO with u3 preset

In August of 2021, mysterious producer camoufly tapped into the hearts of listeners everywhere and bestowed The Giant EP. Bursting with uplifting melodies and rapturous breakdowns, sounds of The Giant manifested nostalgia and pure exaltation with every bubbling synth. Coining his style as “kawaii bounce,” camoufly now returns with the final chapter of his three-part EP series. Enter FAITH, a collection of five highly-vibrational tunes that will undoubtedly strike a chord in all who embark on the journey.

From start to finish, FAITH embodies the very essence of the word with worldly atmospheres and deft sound layering. When all seems lost, listeners can find solace in FAITH’s ethereal tones, instrumental flair, and halcyon rhythms. To know FAITH is to know crawling out of feelings of despair and hopelessness, searching desperately for peace in the chaos that is life. Of course, no one describes FAITH better than camoufly himself, who notes “Faith is to believe that something has the power to move your life in the direction it is supposed to be moving. And when you do this it’s almost as, automatically, the path for your journey unfolds in front of your eyes.”

Listen here

LISTEN: camoufly Requires Your Attention On “FAITH” EP