Spring Has Sprung: New York City’s “Spring Fest” Is A Must Attend Event

On May 7th, New York events icon “Project91” is back, with their biggest event to date: Spring Fest. This outdoor fest will include a start studded lineup, including Jai Wolf, Audien, SNBRN, Frank Walker, MADDS, and more. In addition to this lineup, Project91 will also be supporting local business, by stationing an array of diverse dining and refreshment options on site.

The festival is located at The Lefrak Center, in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, so New York people, this event is for you. Snag those tickets here immediately before they sell out.

About Project91

Started by Duncan Abdelnour and Todd Mackall, Project91 has exploded onto the scene as one of the premiere dance music event companies in New York City. From Devault to Diplo, P91 has hosted much of the talent coming through NYC, and this show is just another line item on their resume.

