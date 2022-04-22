High Octane Event “GRIDLIFE Midwest” Is A Must Attend For Music And Car Lovers Alike

Fast cars and DJ stars – that’s what GRIDLIFE Midwest is all about. As one of the most unique festival concepts, this Motorsports Music Festival isn’t just about shiny bells and whistles, it also features some of the best talent in the electronic music scene. With artists like JOYRYDE, Blanke, WAVEDASH, and more, this high caliber festival is the perfect place for speed to meet sound.

On the car side, the event also acts as a gathering for hundreds of grassroots and professional drivers. It features top-tier drifting, hair-raising sprint races, and attendees with a need for speed can even test their driving skills in the Virtual Racing Arcade. This is not some amateur car show, this is the real deal.

The festival will take place Friday June 3rd through Sunday June 5th, at Gingerman Raceway in South Haven, Michigan.

Check out the trailer for the event below, and snag your tickets here!

