Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » High Octane Event “GRIDLIFE Midwest” Is A Must Attend For Music And Car Lovers Alike

High Octane Event “GRIDLIFE Midwest” Is A Must Attend For Music And Car Lovers Alike

by Leave a Comment

Fast cars and DJ stars – that’s what GRIDLIFE Midwest is all about. As one of the most unique festival concepts, this Motorsports Music Festival isn’t just about shiny bells and whistles, it also features some of the best talent in the electronic music scene. With artists like JOYRYDEBlanke, WAVEDASH, and more, this high caliber festival is the perfect place for speed to meet sound.

On the car side,  the event also acts as a gathering for hundreds of grassroots and professional drivers. It features top-tier drifting, hair-raising sprint races, and attendees with a need for speed can even test their driving skills in the Virtual Racing Arcade. This is not some amateur car show, this is the real deal.

The festival will take place Friday June 3rd through Sunday June 5th, at Gingerman Raceway in South Haven, Michigan. 

Check out the trailer for the event below, and snag your tickets here!

High Octane Event “GRIDLIFE Midwest” Is A Must Attend For Music And Car Lovers Alike

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend