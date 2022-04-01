Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: One True God Releases Dark, Midtempo Cover of Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown”

LISTEN: One True God Releases Dark, Midtempo Cover of Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown”

by Leave a Comment

LA-based Canadian artist One True God continues to establish his unique place within the electronic music scene with ‘Love Lockdown,’ an inventive and raw cover of Kanye West’s classic single. As you’ll hear below, OTG’s dark and minimalistic sound is on full display and we can totally see why some describe his music as “angry ZHU.” The track does an especially great job at honoring the original song while still adding a ton of creative new elements and influences. The moniker ‘One True God’ is inspired by the concept that we all create our own reality, which makes all of us our own god. We’re loving everything about this fast rising act, so see what we mean by streaming ‘Love Lockdown’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow OTG on social media if you’re not already.

One True God – Love Lockdown | Stream

LISTEN: One True God Releases Dark, Midtempo Cover of Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend