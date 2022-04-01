LA-based Canadian artist One True God continues to establish his unique place within the electronic music scene with ‘Love Lockdown,’ an inventive and raw cover of Kanye West’s classic single. As you’ll hear below, OTG’s dark and minimalistic sound is on full display and we can totally see why some describe his music as “angry ZHU.” The track does an especially great job at honoring the original song while still adding a ton of creative new elements and influences. The moniker ‘One True God’ is inspired by the concept that we all create our own reality, which makes all of us our own god. We’re loving everything about this fast rising act, so see what we mean by streaming ‘Love Lockdown’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow OTG on social media if you’re not already.

One True God – Love Lockdown | Stream

LISTEN: One True God Releases Dark, Midtempo Cover of Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown”