LISTEN: Alligatorz Share Infectious, Club-Ready Debut “Bang Bang” EP

Alligatorz last impressed us thanks to their forward-thinking ‘Bubbly’ release, and now we’re treated to the rising duo’s anticipated debut EP in Bang Bang. As you’ll hear below, the 5-track project is absolutely packed with the duo’s creative production as their ear for crafting club bangers is on full display. We’re especially loving the way they blend Afrobeat and reggaeton influences into their own style. Stream the Bang Bang EP via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more bangers from this talented duo throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Alligatorz – Bang Bang (EP) | Stream

