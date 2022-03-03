Rising duo Alligatorz have just unleashed an impressive new single ahead of their highly-anticipated debut Bang Bang EP. ‘Bubbly’ is a forward-thinking reggaeton track infused with soothing violins and crisp percussion. As you’ll hear below, the captivating production serves as the perfect backdrop for featured vocalist Mr. J Medeiros to flow over as he delivers powerful punchlines and memorable lyrics. If the single wasn’t enough, we’re also treated to an official music video for the tune that includes e ndless dancing and neon-inflected animations. Check it out below and be sure to catch Alligatorz’s EP release on March 11.

Alligatorz – Bubbly | Music Video

ALLIGATORZ | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

LISTEN: Alligatorz Deliver Forward-Thinking New Reggaeton Single ‘Bubbly’ + Official Music Video