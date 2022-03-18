LISTEN: Tchami Drops New Remix Of Flume’s “Say Nothing” Featuring MAY-A

After previewing his unreleased remix of Flume‘s “Say Nothing” at EDC Mexico a few weeks ago, Tchami is finally dropping the official remix, and it is so good. Riding high with a rolling bassline, Tchami flips the original into a house anthem perfect for the upcoming festival season. Stay tuned for more new music from Flume as the rollout for his new album, Palaces, continues, and check out Tchami’s official remix below.
Flume – Say Nothing Ft. MAY-A (Tchami Remix) | Stream
