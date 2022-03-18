Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Kasi Opi Announces Upcoming “Collide” EP + Releases Uplifting New Single “Anaheim”

Kasi Opi has returned from nearly a year-long hiatus with the exciting news that his new Collide EP is slated for release later this year via BonFire Records. Alongside the announcement we’re treated to the project’s first single in ‘Anaheim.’ Supported by Australian-based vocalist Akacia, this new release from the Brooklyn-based producer is a catchy, electronic-pop heater that will leave you feeling entranced, relaxed, and wanting more. If this is the vibe we can expect from the full EP then we’re definitely in for a treat. Stream the single via Spotify below and read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind his new single.

“The instrumental for this song originally started out as a remix that I almost threw away. I think I sat on this one for a couple of months but was encouraged by friends to keep it. When I was looking for a vocalist for this, Amy’s voice really caught my ear. I sent her this demo, she loved it and we worked back & forth on the lyrics. Safe to say that I was really surprised at how this one turned out. This one is gentle and is about life unraveling itself around you in ways that you didn’t expect.”

Kasi Opi – Anaheim | Stream

KASI OPI | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

