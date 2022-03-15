High Zombie is coming in hot with his Dim Mak New Noise debut, ‘On 2 Me.’ From the intoxicating female vocals to dynamic synths this hard wave banger is incredibly catchy, not to mention unique and creative. The rising producer proves once again that he can work within any genre and still deliver heat. I t’s no wonder his music has received support from high profile artists like Illenium, Excision, Jauz, and Kayzo, just to name a few. Stream the track via Spotify below and read what High Zombie himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“I love writing Dubstep and Heavy Bass music, but recently I have found a passion in producing

‘Hard Wave.’ Creating ideas in a new genre is a challenge, but it brings me joy to know I can

produce all sorts of different genres. This helps me grow as a musician and also shows my fans

my versatility” – High Zombie

High Zombie – On 2 Me | Stream

LISTEN: High Zombie Unleashes Euphoric New ‘On 2 Me’ Hard Wave Single via Dim Mak