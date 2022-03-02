Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Gianni Blu Delivers Uplifting New Future House Single, ‘Time Of Our Lives’

LISTEN: Gianni Blu Delivers Uplifting New Future House Single, ‘Time Of Our Lives’

by Leave a Comment

Fast rising producer Gianni Blu has returned with his debut 2022 single in “Time Of Our Lives.” The track arrives via established label LoudKult and features captivating vocals from longtime collaborator D. Lylez. As you’ll hear below, the track is a creative house rework of Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s classic under the same title, and we’re loving the modern dance twist Gianni adds to this fun record. From the intoxicating melodies to crisp drums, Gianni Blu proves yet again why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the scene. Stream ‘Time of Our Lives’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Gianni – Time Of Our Lives | Stream

LISTEN: Gianni Blu Delivers Uplifting New Future House Single, ‘Time Of Our Lives’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend