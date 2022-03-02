LISTEN: Gianni Blu Delivers Uplifting New Future House Single, ‘Time Of Our Lives’

Fast rising producer Gianni Blu has returned with his debut 2022 single in “Time Of Our Lives.” The track arrives via established label LoudKult and features captivating vocals from longtime collaborator D. Lylez. As you’ll hear below, the track is a creative house rework of Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s classic under the same title, and we’re loving the modern dance twist Gianni adds to this fun record. From the intoxicating melodies to crisp drums, Gianni Blu proves yet again why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the scene. Stream ‘Time of Our Lives’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Gianni – Time Of Our Lives | Stream

