A celebrated DJ, producer, and curator of Bass Coast – recognized internationally for its forward-thinking music programming and installation art – The Librarian is widely considered one of bass music’s leading creative minds and tastemakers. Equally an artist and entrepreneur, Andrea’s reputation as an inclusive community-builder in the electronic world has brought her a legion of fans and industry followers across the globe.

Following “Howe Sound” and “miss u,” the lead singles to her miss u EP, The Librarian reveals the project’s sophomore A/B singles “Impulse” and “Vengeance.” A chic perspective on main-stage thrashers, The Librarian’s latest gems are riddled with dazzling breakbeats and asymmetrical DnB. Complex, intent, and masterfully designed, these geometric tracks are downright stimulating. Listen below.

LISTEN: The Librarian Bends Soundwaves on “Impulse” and “Vengeance”