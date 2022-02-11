LISTEN: Rickyxsan Returns from Hiatus in Earth-Shattering ‘Zoned’ Collaboration with Hydraulix

Rickyxsan has been one of our long-standing favorites in the trap and bass arena, so his absence from the scenewas sorely missed over the past couple years. That said, today the forward-thinking producer makes his triumphant return to form and we couldn’t be more hyped about. Teaming up with long-time collaborator Hydraulix, Rickyxsan delivers a high-octane trap single in ‘ZONED,’ a banger overflowing with all of the creative writing and gnarly sound design we’ve come to expect from the producer over the years. The new record arrives via Sonic Trip, Rickyxsan’s newfound label where he plans to release his new music from himself and some of his favorite up and coming artists. Stream the new single below and join us in rejoicing that Rickyxsan has returned in full force.

Rickyxsan & Hydraulix – ZONED | Stream

