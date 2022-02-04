Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Win and Woo Join Forces with Wrabel in "Vanilla Sky"

Inching ever closer to the release of their debut album, fan favorite duo Win and Woo is back with their latest single, “Vanilla Sky”. In euphoric fashion, the pair unveils their collaboration with all time favorite Wrabel. This is the duo’s biggest collaboration to date and it follows their latest single “Good Catch” which received incredible support at Dance Radio and was the 2nd most played song on iHeart Radio’s Nexus Radio.

Blending downtempo vocal-chops with an organic groove, Win and Woo continue to captivate their audience with expansive sonic repertoire. Together, using their music as metaphor, the trio of artists aim to take hold and truly embrace those special moments spent under the Vanilla Sky. Embodying a nostalgic tone, the track begins in a chill and minor melody. As the chords unfond, Los Angeles based singer/songwriter Wrabel ensures a romantic overtone as the drop lifts listeners into the twilight.

“We are really excited about this record we made with Wrabel. We look up to him as a songwriter and fell in love with this as soon as we heard it. We finished it while writing our album and it perfectly fit into the overall message of the project” – Win and Woo

