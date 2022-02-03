Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer Carter. Will Make You Say ‘Damn’ with his Latest House Single

LISTEN: Rising Producer Carter. Will Make You Say ‘Damn’ with his Latest House Single

by Leave a Comment

Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, rising producer Carter. is a self-taught musician that deserves to be on your radar. Beginning his music journey in 2015, the talented young artist turned to art as a cathartic way of dealing with struggles in today’s modern society, and we’re certainly thankful that he did. ‘Damn’ is the producer’s latest effort, and comes in the form of an infectious deep house-influenced heater that has Carter’s fresh take on electronic music all over it. Hear what we mean by streaming the record below and be sure to follow the man himself on socials if you’re not already.

Carter. – Damn | Stream

Carter.

Twitter | Twitch | Spotify | Instagram

LISTEN: Rising Producer Carter. Will Make You Say ‘Damn’ with his Latest House Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend