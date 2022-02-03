Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, rising producer Carter. is a self-taught musician that deserves to be on your radar. Beginning his music journey in 2015, the talented young artist turned to art as a cathartic way of dealing with struggles in today’s modern society, and we’re certainly thankful that he did. ‘Damn’ is the producer’s latest effort, and comes in the form of an infectious deep house-influenced heater that has Carter’s fresh take on electronic music all over it. Hear what we mean by streaming the record below and be sure to follow the man himself on socials if you’re not already.

Carter. – Damn | Stream

Carter.

Twitter | Twitch | Spotify | Instagram

LISTEN: Rising Producer Carter. Will Make You Say ‘Damn’ with his Latest House Single