RIP Kenny promises to be the soundtrack to your voyage, with its aural clash of metal, punk, and dubstep/dance. “Letting Go” is the first single off the emerging artist’s first LP, Escapism, and features ear-catching guitar riffs, superb vocal delivery, and a flowing, neuro-bass driven drop. Now at its completion, RIP Kenny reveals he has mulled over the concept of creating this LP since he started writing music. His lyrics and instrumentation demonstrate the purest expression of his musical taste. RIP Kenny is a storyteller and hopes to bring listeners on his journey through a modern bass music package combined with the visual aesthetic of his life in the mountains. This initial offering hooks its audience and begs for consideration in the sense of accepting the turmoil in one’s own life. “Letting Go” turns heads and ears, continuing the forthcoming LP’s quest to touch on deep emotion.

LISTEN: RIP Kenny Makes His Presence Known with “Letting Go”