LISTEN: The Weeknd Releases New Album “Dawn FM”

After sharing the trailer for his new album Dawn FM earlier this week, fans can now stream The Weeknd‘s 16-track album. The diverse album has features and contributions from Swedish House MafiaQuincy JonesTyler, The CreatorLil WayneOneohtrix Point NeverJim Carrey, and more.  Dawn FM signals the beginning of a new Weeknd era. Avoid the cold weather and get cozy with The Weeknd by streaming Dawn FM below.  

The Weeknd – Dawn FM | Stream

