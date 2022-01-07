LISTEN: The Weeknd Releases New Album “Dawn FM”

After sharing the trailer for his new album Dawn FM earlier this week, fans can now stream The Weeknd‘s 16-track album. The diverse album has features and contributions from Swedish House Mafia, Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jim Carrey, and more. Dawn FM signals the beginning of a new Weeknd era. Avoid the cold weather and get cozy with The Weeknd by streaming Dawn FM below.

