WATCH: Boys Noize Releases New Short Film “Love & Validation” with Kelsey Lu + Shares ‘Biate’ Single

Today Boys Noize and Kelsey Lu have released an ethereal short film accompanying their intoxicating collaboration ‘Love & Validation’ off the producer’s decorated fifth studio album, +/- (pronounced Polarity). Directed by legendary filmmaker Diana Kunst (alongside Mau Morgó) the captivating black & white visuals add another layer of interest and creativity to an already amazing track. If that wasn’t enough, Boys Noize has also dropped off a club-focused B-side, ‘Biate.’ As you’ll hear below, this techno record is jam-packed with energy and spirit. Check out both the short film and new single below and be sure to catch Boys Noize on tour in a city near you.
Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu – Love & Validation (Short Film)
DEC 31 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ CATCH ONE
JAN 01 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE MIDWAY / FRESH START
MAR 04 – MONTPELLIER, FR @ ROCKSTORE
MAR 05 – BORDEAUX, FR @ HANGAR FL
MAR 11 – MUNICH, DE @ BLITZ
MAR 12 – ISTANBUL, TR @ VOLKSWAGEN ARENA
MAR 18 – NANCY, FR @ L’AUTRE CANAL
MAR 19 – STRASBOURG, FR @ LA LAITERIE
APR 01 – MILANO, IT @ CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA
APR 02 – ROME, IT @ TBA
APR 08 – LONDON, UK @ VILLAGE UNDERGROUND
APR 15 – NANTES, FR @ WAREHOUSE
APR 16 – GRENOBLE, FR @ LA BELLE ELECTRIQUE
APR 22 – TOULOUSE, FR @ LE BIKINI
APR 23 – PARIS, FR @ REX CLUB
APR 29 – BARCELONA, ES @ TBA
APR 30 – MADRID, ES @ MONDO
MAY 06 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ MELKWEG
MAY 13 – OSLO, NO @ JAEGER
MAY 14 – COPENHAGEN, DK @ PUMPEHUSET
MAY 20 – VIENNA, AT @ PRATERSAUNA
MAY 21 – PRAGUE, CZ @ ROXY
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.