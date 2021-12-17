Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Boys Noize Releases New Short Film “Love & Validation” with Kelsey Lu + Shares ‘Biate’ Single

Today Boys Noize and Kelsey Lu have released an ethereal short film accompanying their intoxicating collaboration ‘Love & Validation’ off the producer’s decorated fifth studio album, +/- (pronounced Polarity). Directed by legendary filmmaker Diana Kunst (alongside Mau Morgó) the captivating black & white visuals add another layer of interest and creativity to an already amazing track. If that wasn’t enough, Boys Noize has also dropped off a club-focused B-side, ‘Biate.’ As you’ll hear below, this techno record is jam-packed with energy and spirit. Check out both the short film and new single below and be sure to catch Boys Noize on tour in a city near you.

DEC 31 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ CATCH ONE

JAN 01 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE MIDWAY / FRESH START

MAR 04 – MONTPELLIER, FR @ ROCKSTORE

MAR 05 – BORDEAUX, FR @ HANGAR FL

MAR 11 – MUNICH, DE @ BLITZ

MAR 12 – ISTANBUL, TR @ VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

MAR 18 – NANCY, FR @ L’AUTRE CANAL

MAR 19 – STRASBOURG, FR @ LA LAITERIE

APR 01 – MILANO, IT @ CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA

APR 02 – ROME, IT @ TBA

APR 08 – LONDON, UK @ VILLAGE UNDERGROUND

APR 15 – NANTES, FR @ WAREHOUSE

APR 16 – GRENOBLE, FR @ LA BELLE ELECTRIQUE

APR 22 – TOULOUSE, FR @ LE BIKINI

APR 23 – PARIS, FR @ REX CLUB

APR 29 – BARCELONA, ES @ TBA

APR 30 – MADRID, ES @ MONDO

MAY 06 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ MELKWEG

MAY 13 – OSLO, NO @ JAEGER

MAY 14 – COPENHAGEN, DK @ PUMPEHUSET

MAY 20 – VIENNA, AT @ PRATERSAUNA

MAY 21 – PRAGUE, CZ @ ROXY

