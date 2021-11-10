Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Boys Noize Announces New Dog Blood Music With Skrillex

Boys Noize Announces New Dog Blood Music With Skrillex

by Leave a Comment

It feels like Dog Blood’s 2019 comeback and the release of their Turn Off The Lights EP was all but too fleeting. Skrillex and Boys Noize seem to always capture lightning in a bottle when they hit the studio together, and we can’t help but feel there’s a void in the EDM scene when they aren’t actively putting out music. That being said, there is hope on the horizon for Dog Blood fans as Boys Noize himself recently took to reddit to spill some exciting news: that Dog Blood has ‘some new shit.’ While we may be grasping at straws here, any news is good news when it comes to Dog Blood. Check out his comment below.

Boys Noize Announces New Dog Blood Music With Skrillex

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend