It feels like Dog Blood’s 2019 comeback and the release of their Turn Off The Lights EP was all but too fleeting. Skrillex and Boys Noize seem to always capture lightning in a bottle when they hit the studio together, and we can’t help but feel there’s a void in the EDM scene when they aren’t actively putting out music. That being said, there is hope on the horizon for Dog Blood fans as Boys Noize himself recently took to reddit to spill some exciting news: that Dog Blood has ‘some new shit.’ While we may be grasping at straws here, any news is good news when it comes to Dog Blood. Check out his comment below.

Boys Noize Announces New Dog Blood Music With Skrillex