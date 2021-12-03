LISTEN: Rapper SympL Unleashes First Album Single “Lie To Me” + Music Video

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Multitalented artist SympL has unleashed the first single off his upcoming full-length album, It’s My World And You’re Just Listening To It slated for release sometime next year. The rap single is called ‘Lie To Me’ and boasts a catchy feature courtesy of The One Lavic as well as a must-watch official music video. As you’ll hear below, the two acts take on different characters as the track centers around critiquing modern social media culture. Check out ‘Lie To Me’ and read what SympL himself has to say about the inspiration behind this record.

“Lie to me” is about social media culture. I wanted to create a metaphor for this & it seemed fitting to delve into Vampire mythology. I saw the seduction and the thirst as well as the roles – borrowed from both Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” and the film, “Nosferatu” as being a perfect context to the playing out of the feeding of egos and superficial values. Just as Dracula relies on his human familiar, Renfield, so does social media culture rely on our celebrities to conquer us.” -SympL

