LISTEN: Matoma

Norwegian DJ & producer Matoma is back with his new single “Deeper,” a vocal-driven collaboration between himself and songwriter producer H. Kenneth. Following the release of “Easy To Love” with Armin Van Buuren (feat. Teddy Swims) and a steady stream of more club-leaning singles in the past few months, Matoma is psyched to unveil his latest single in the midst of his North American tour.

Says Matoma of his music, “I’m really following my inspiration in music, back on the road again playing to beautiful crowds, and one thing I feel excited about is going ‘deeper’ with the audience in more of a rhythmic journey. The true connection you get from a deeper moment can be just as powerful as a big drop or a banger when you find that groove.”

If there’s one thing Matoma knows how to do, it’s produce a hit. Between his solo tracks, two albums + collabs with everyone from Dua Lipa to Snoop Dogg, the Norwegian artist has amassed a staggering two billion + streams. “Deeper” has the makings of another one of his smash hits: immaculately produced with catchy lyrics, perfect for radio play and suitable for mainstage sets. That keen ability of his to make versatile, yet original music is a gift that very few artists are able to master.

