LISTEN: Chris Lake & NPC Team Up To Bring Us Their Highly Anticipated Single, ‘A Drug From God’

Chris Lake joins forces with Grimes’ all new female AI group, NPC, to bring us ‘A Drug From God’, a track that Chris has been rinsing since the beginning of the summer! Combining Chris Lake’s ominous house beats with Grimes’ futuristic vocals, this track escalates to spine-tingling heights and is sure to bring the heat to any dance floor worldwide. The best surprise to come out of the track is the introduction of NPC – a digital girl group, created by Grimes, whose members include Oxytocin, Cortisol, Adrenaline, Dopamine and Tomorrow. Having amassed almost 1 million plays on Spotify alone in less than a week, the duo proves they are on the right track and continue to rise at an upward trajectory! Stream ‘A Drug From God’ below and don’t forget to check out their hypnotic visualizer!

