Adventure Club Turn Back Time On “Never Surrender” with Codeko & Sarah De Warren

Once again teasing fans with the promise of their highly anticipated album, Adventure Club are back with one more single. “Never Surrender” offers a nostalgia trip to the glory days for the powerhouse duo. Meshing harmonizing soundscapes with bass, Adventure Club crush it once more. Bringing along talents such as Codeko and Sarah De Warren along for the ride, this star-studded collaboration has us thirsting for the full release of the Canadian’s upcoming album release.

