Possibly one of my favorite EPs of 2021, Kito proves she is dance pop’s brightest rising star with Blossom. Her production and empathetic lyrics come together to create a collection of tracks that feel comfortably familiar; Kito has found a way to connect with her listeners in a personal way. She has also collaborated with some of the most influential artists like Zhu & Channel Tres to equally talented pop music vocalists Bea Miller & Terror Jr; alongside the album release she has also released three stunning new visualizers (see below). She compares her EP to a bouquet of flowers with each sound, tone, and emotion carefully picked and arranged. The standout tracks, in my opinion, are ‘Tongue Tied’, ‘Locked On You’, & ‘Steal My Clothes’, but the whole EP should be played on repeat all day! Stream Blossom below and let us know your favorite tracks!

Kito – Blossom | Stream

LISTEN: Kito Solidifies Her Place In Dance Pop With Her Infectious EP, Blossom