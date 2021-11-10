Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Kito Solidifies Her Place In Dance Pop With Her Infectious EP, Blossom

Possibly one of my favorite EPs of 2021, Kito proves she is dance pop’s brightest rising star with Blossom. Her production and empathetic lyrics come together to create a collection of tracks that feel comfortably familiar; Kito has found a way to connect with her listeners in a personal way. She has also collaborated with some of the most influential artists like Zhu & Channel Tres to equally talented pop music vocalists Bea Miller Terror Jr; alongside the album release she has also released three stunning new visualizers (see below). She compares her EP to a bouquet of flowers with each sound, tone, and emotion carefully picked and arranged. The standout tracks, in my opinion, are ‘Tongue Tied’, ‘Locked On You’, & ‘Steal My Clothes’, but the whole EP should be played on repeat all day! Stream Blossom below and let us know your favorite tracks!

