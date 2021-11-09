Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: PENNYWILD Intricately Produces A Wild Night Out In Her Brand New 5-Track EP, 'NIGHT PEOPLE'

LA based producer & creative genius, PENNYWILD has finally unleashed her ode to the underground nightlife with NIGHT PEOPLE. The five-track EP pays homage to the drag, rave, and club culture with each track chronicling the different stages of a crazy night out. We kick off the night with ‘GET READY’, then take the ‘SIDE STREETS’ to our destination. We move on to the queer club anthem ‘DOLLARS, DOLLS, DRUGS’ which represents the wonders of authentic, sacred nightlife performance spaces; ‘FAST FOOD (Interlude)’ portrays club goers filing down the streets after a night out, and then we cut to ‘SWEATBOX’ – a track that samples the energy of tired, hungover club goers. PENNYWILD captures it all with NIGHT PEOPLE, cementing her as a multi-faceted artist we can not get enough of!

