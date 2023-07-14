Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Kiraw Unleashes Creative, Hard-Hitting Remix of “Montagem Pr Funk” by S3BZS

LISTEN: Kiraw Unleashes Creative, Hard-Hitting Remix of “Montagem Pr Funk” by S3BZS

by Leave a Comment

Hit record producer and Phonk music pioneer Kiraw is back with more captivating music, this time coming in the form of a powerful remix of “Montagem Pr Funk” by S3BZS. As you’ll hear below, the remix immediately entrances listeners with classic electronic sounds and rhythmic, tribal drums. The lyrics, whispered and controlled, also craft a fascinating contrast with the aggressive beat, showcasing Kiraw’s expertise and eclectic influences ranging from experimental/electronic as well as rap music. With notable collaborations and chart success in 14 countries, Kiraw has become a sought-after artist for major labels, promising a bright future ahead. If that wasn’t impressive enough, after a winning streak of successful singles Kiraw’s monthly Spotify listeners have impressively surged from 200,000 to over 2 million. Stream his new remix below and stay on the lookout for more heat from the talented act soon.

MONTAGEM PR FUNK (Kiraw Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Kiraw Unleashes Creative, Hard-Hitting Remix of “Montagem Pr Funk” by S3BZS

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend