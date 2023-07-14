Hit record producer and Phonk music pioneer Kiraw is back with more captivating music, this time coming in the form of a powerful remix of “Montagem Pr Funk” by S3BZS. As you’ll hear below, the remix immediately entrances listeners with classic electronic sounds and rhythmic, tribal drums. The lyrics, whispered and controlled, also craft a fascinating contrast with the aggressive beat, showcasing Kiraw’s expertise and eclectic influences ranging from experimental/electronic as well as rap music. With notable collaborations and chart success in 14 countries, Kiraw has become a sought-after artist for major labels, promising a bright future ahead. If that wasn’t impressive enough, after a winning streak of successful singles Kiraw’s monthly Spotify listeners have impressively surged from 200,000 to over 2 million. Stream his new remix below and stay on the lookout for more heat from the talented act soon.

MONTAGEM PR FUNK (Kiraw Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Kiraw Unleashes Creative, Hard-Hitting Remix of “Montagem Pr Funk” by S3BZS