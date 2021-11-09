Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Moodshift Releases Their Feel-Good Hit, ‘Walk On Water’

LISTEN: Moodshift Releases Their Feel-Good Hit, ‘Walk On Water’

by Leave a Comment

Lucas Nord, flyckt, and Oliver Nelson are the three dynamic artists that make up Moodshift; a producer group that came together in 2020, who are now celebrating the release of their fifth single, ‘Walk On Water’. This high-octane release contains an infectious melody centering around flyckt’s vocals which creates an incredibly uplifting single. The hypnotizing beat throughout the track composes the perfect atmosphere for all listeners to let loose on the dance floor; and after the few years we have all had this single could not come at a more perfect time. Moodshift is ready to make their mark on dance music and as this Stockholm based trio gains traction there is no stopping them. Check out the track below and let us know what you think!

Moodshift – ‘Walk On Water’ | Stream

LISTEN: Moodshift Releases Their Feel-Good Hit, ‘Walk On Water’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend