LISTEN: Moodshift Releases Their Feel-Good Hit, ‘Walk On Water’

Lucas Nord, flyckt, and Oliver Nelson are the three dynamic artists that make up Moodshift; a producer group that came together in 2020, who are now celebrating the release of their fifth single, ‘Walk On Water’. This high-octane release contains an infectious melody centering around flyckt’s vocals which creates an incredibly uplifting single. The hypnotizing beat throughout the track composes the perfect atmosphere for all listeners to let loose on the dance floor; and after the few years we have all had this single could not come at a more perfect time. Moodshift is ready to make their mark on dance music and as this Stockholm based trio gains traction there is no stopping them. Check out the track below and let us know what you think!

