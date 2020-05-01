Boys Noize has surprised fans with a brand new Bandcamp-released album. Recorded live on Twitch, STRICTLY BVNKER is a dynamic seven-track album that perfectly captures the raw, unfiltered nature of his analogue sessions. A true exploration of his talents, STRICTLY BVNKER is an experimental amalgamation of Boys Noize’s uninhibited creative process. Filled with obscure sounds and wonky melodies, Boys Noize’s new project is dripping with authenticity. Stream STRICTLY BVNKER (Vol. 1) below.

<a href="http://boysnoize.bandcamp.com/album/strictly-bvnker">STRICTLY BVNKER by Boys Noize</a>

[Photo Credit: Shane McCauley]

Boys Noize Surprises With Analogue Album STRICTLY BVNKER (Vol. 1)