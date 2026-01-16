Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: John Hayes Finds Motion in Stillness on His New Album ‘Closer’

LISTEN: John Hayes Finds Motion in Stillness on His New Album ‘Closer’

by Leave a Comment

John Hayes’ new album Closer is the sound of forward motion forged in a moment of forced stillness. Long known for his piano driven and ambient work, the Denver based producer makes a decisive leap into immersive electronic territory with a record that feels both deeply personal and quietly powerful.

Written largely during recovery from a serious ski injury that left Hayes unable to walk for months, Closer channels an unspoken tension between restlessness and restraint. That internal push shows up in the music through warm, driving rhythms, patient builds, and emotional release that never feels rushed or overstated. Rather than chasing peak moments, Hayes lets each track unfold naturally, trusting atmosphere and momentum to do the heavy lifting.

Singles like “Closer” and “For Now” introduced this new direction with grace, while “Whatever It Takes” and the recent “Slow Break” highlight the album’s emotional range. The latter in particular feels like a pause rather than a drop, a moment of reflection that reinforces the album’s core theme of balance. On “All the Memories,” his collaboration with il:lo, Hayes finds a perfect counterpart, blending melodic warmth with subtle propulsion in a way that feels effortless and lived in.

Across the album, Hayes draws from a lineage of artists who blur the line between home listening and club experience. You can hear echoes of Jon Hopkins, Four Tet, Bicep, and Overmono, not as imitation but as shared philosophy. This is electronic music that works just as well in headphones as it does in a room full of people, built on emotion first and energy second.

What makes Closer resonate most is its restraint. Hayes resists overproduction, allowing space, silence, and texture to shape the listening experience. The confidence here is quiet but undeniable, signaling an artist who knows exactly where he is and where he wants to go next.

Closer doesn’t demand attention. It earns it. And in doing so, John Hayes delivers his most complete and compelling statement to date.

LISTEN: John Hayes Finds Motion in Stillness on His New Album ‘Closer’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend