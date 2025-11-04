LISTEN: Wuki Flips the Rules on His Own Terms with “Beats I Can’t Release” Vol. 1

GRAMMY-nominated producer Wuki is back better than ever, finally unleashing Beats I Can’t Release Vol. 1 – the first official installment of his beloved underground series that flips the script on what a mixtape can be. Packed with everything from nostalgic flips to bass-fueled edits that could never live on Spotify, the cult-favorite series captures the energy that made fans fall in love with Wuki in the first place. “Beats I Cant Release started because I had all these ideas that couldn’t make it to Spotify or Apple Music – but they were too fun not to share,” he says. “It’s become an outlet where I can reconnect with my roots and make the kind of wild edits I grew up loving.”

Known for his genre-blending touch, from trap and house to full-blown bass chaos, Wuki has carved out one of the most versatile lanes in dance music, collaborating with names like Diplo, Skrillex, and Anna Lunoe along the way. Beats I Can’t Release Vol. 1 is a reminder of why he’s stayed ahead of the curve for so long: it’s fun, fearless, and unapologetically Wuki. “At the end of the day, this is about freedom,” he says. “I make music because I love the feeling of creating something that surprises me and I think fans can feel that.”

If you’ve ever loved a Wuki edit that “technically shouldn’t exist,” this is the project you’ve been waiting for. Stream it via Soundcloud below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Wuki – Beats I Can’t Release [Vol. 1] | Stream

