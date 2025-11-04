Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Credit: Alexis Monet

Since 2007, Igloofest has treated music-hungry fans in beautiful Montréal to eclectic lineups. Spread out across four weekends so fans can treat themselves to a “Choose your own adventure” in the best way possible with each weekend having its own flavor but their own heavy hitters.

The Old Port may be cold in January but huge names like DJ Snake, Disco Lines, Madeon, and Sofi Tukker are just a few of the headliners that will be heating up Montréal. But as we know that is just a fraction of the music. Since its inception, Igloofest has made a point to highlight homegrown Montréal artists and collectives. A true heartbeat of the music scene and the curators that keep the vibes going every weekend – not just during huge music festival weekends. These local highlights are sprinkled all through the lineup for their homecoming shows

If you’ve never been to Montreal it is a city that I recommend to everyone. It’s big but cozy at the same time. Great blends of cultures throughout the whole city so you can eat quite literally whatever you want, and an absolutely SENSATIONAL public transportation system which absolutely does make a difference when trying to bring thousands of people into a music festival – so yes as a fan of making lives easier – it is something that I will always take into account when attending a music festival in a city.

Whether it be sun shining, rain falling or snow dropping Igloofest will be there to warm up the city – See you there!

Ticket Pre Sale November 6 at 11AM ET
Ticket On Sale November 7 at 11AM ET
**Ticket Info**

WEEKEND ONE
January 15 – Disco Lines, Cult Member, Liv K
January 16 – SOFI TUKKER, Aluna, Suray Sertin, Cori, No Police, CHAR.L.N B2B Inside Blur
January 17 – The Blaze (DJ Set), Sofia Kourtesis (DJ Set), Kris Guilty, Dick Lee, nad, Pleurire

WEEKEND TWO
January 22 – Madeon, Bolarinho
January 23 – Nicole Moudaber, Misstress Barbara, Kris Tin, San Farafina, Monib, Siren Mars
January 24 – Skull Machine (Black Tiger Sex Machine & Kai Wachi), Nostalgix, KATTANA, KAT2KAT, DJ Smokey, Shadow Wizard Money Gang, D.Blavatsky, NASTY GLOSS

WEEKEND THREE
January 29 – Hamza, Manaré, High Klassified, YAYA LA BAE
January 30 – DJ Snake, A-Trak, Arielle Roberge, BitterCaress, KORVN, Manolow
January 31 – Lost Frequencies, Qrion, Jares, Guillaume Michaud, Shirlee, Cirque Cosmic

WEEKEND 4
February 5 – Elderbrook (DJ Set), Weval (DJ Set), Laure
February 6 – Trym, AZYR, Hannah Laing, Zorza, badgalquirit, donotstealmyname, Traxence
February 7 – Max Styler, DJ Seinfeld, Cole Knight, Andrea de Tour, Alina B2B Guthrie

