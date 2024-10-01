Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Techno Dad Transforms Music Production with Cutting-Edge Dolby Atmos Mixing

Techno Dad Transforms Music Production with Cutting-Edge Dolby Atmos Mixing

by Leave a Comment

Channa De Silva, better known as Techno Dad to his 130,000 YouTube subscribers, is stepping into a new chapter with the launch of Atmos AV Consulting. As a seasoned EDM producer, DJ, and tech expert, Channa is bringing immersive Dolby Atmos mixing to artists and musicians, offering a fresh way to experience sound.

Dolby Atmos allows music to move beyond traditional stereo, creating a 3D soundscape where listeners are surrounded by audio elements. Through Atmos AV Consulting, Channa is making this technology more accessible to musicians, providing them with the tools to deliver richer, more dynamic listening experiences. His goal is to establish Atmos mixing as a key part of the production process, enhancing tracks with added layers of depth and dimension.

Known for educating home audio enthusiasts on his popular Techno Dad channel, Channa has built a reputation as a leader in the tech and music space. His work, from DJing and producing to teaching others about Dolby Atmos, continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sound. With platforms like Apple Music supporting Atmos mixes, Channa’s new venture positions him at the forefront of this rapidly evolving audio landscape. Check out more of his work using the links below.

Techno Dad

AV Consulting | YouTube Channel | Spatial Audio Calibration

Techno Dad Transforms Music Production with Cutting-Edge Dolby Atmos Mixing

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend