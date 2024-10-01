Techno Dad Transforms Music Production with Cutting-Edge Dolby Atmos Mixing

Channa De Silva, better known as Techno Dad to his 130,000 YouTube subscribers, is stepping into a new chapter with the launch of Atmos AV Consulting. As a seasoned EDM producer, DJ, and tech expert, Channa is bringing immersive Dolby Atmos mixing to artists and musicians, offering a fresh way to experience sound.

Dolby Atmos allows music to move beyond traditional stereo, creating a 3D soundscape where listeners are surrounded by audio elements. Through Atmos AV Consulting, Channa is making this technology more accessible to musicians, providing them with the tools to deliver richer, more dynamic listening experiences. His goal is to establish Atmos mixing as a key part of the production process, enhancing tracks with added layers of depth and dimension.

Known for educating home audio enthusiasts on his popular Techno Dad channel, Channa has built a reputation as a leader in the tech and music space. His work, from DJing and producing to teaching others about Dolby Atmos, continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sound. With platforms like Apple Music supporting Atmos mixes, Channa’s new venture positions him at the forefront of this rapidly evolving audio landscape. Check out more of his work using the links below.

Techno Dad

