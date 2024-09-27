LISTEN: LSDREAM & CloZee Release Collaborative ‘LSZEE’ ALBUM

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

After a full summer of headlining some of the nation’s biggest festivals and teasing their collaborations to fans around the country, the time is finally here. LSZEE (LSDREAM and CloZee), two of bass music’s most beloved, preeminent stars are proud to finally share their magnum opus with the world. Out now, LSZEE’s self-titled album will be followed up by two headlining Red Rocks shows on October 5th and 6th, followed by a night at the legendary Brooklyn Mirage in New York City on October 12th.

“Back in 2022 we did a studio trip in Joshua Tree to work on a few collabs.  We tapped into the most abundant creative spark, and the music just started flowing. We kept writing more and more songs, exploring new ideas that inspired us, and having the best time, being in awe of each others creativity. 

We always vibed with each other and did shows together. We did a B2B once before and loved being stage together, so as our song pile kept growing, we started dreaming about a world where we could create a project together, take all our songs, weave them into a live performance, and share our vision. THAT DREAM IS ABOUT TO UNFOLD!

This body of work is what the LSZEE live show is built around. The 90 minute set is mostly this original music, and of course a few tunes from the homies. You won’t hear that many songs from our personal catalog, but we did do some LSZEE remixes for some of our favorites!!! 

– Sami and Chloe

Starting with “FRENCH DREAM” and “CHRYSALIS,” followed by “SLAY” and “DESTINY,” LSZEE have already given fans glimpses of what to expect in their highly-anticipated album. Headlining Electric Forest, Bass Canyon, and making appearances at Northcoast Festival and more, this has truly been the summer of LSZEE. Their production styles span multiple genres and their live performances are second to none, firmly establishing the duo as one of the most enticing and in-demand draws in all of electronic dance music. 

Check out the LSZEE album below: 

